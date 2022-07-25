POLKARARE (PRARE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $162,597.00

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. POLKARARE has a market capitalization of $79,822.59 and approximately $162,597.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POLKARARE coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, POLKARARE has traded down 1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017663 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032213 BTC.
About POLKARARE
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
