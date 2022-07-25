Polymath (POLY) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $185.87 million and $13.45 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00255980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002466 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

