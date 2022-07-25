PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08, RTT News reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. 375,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 169,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

