Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 659 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

GS stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,835. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.98. The company has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

