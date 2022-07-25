Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. 71,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $44.29.

