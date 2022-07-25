Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 25,141 Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.28% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,558. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.