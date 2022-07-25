Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 10,850 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,778. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

