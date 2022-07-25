Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $512,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.38. 1,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

