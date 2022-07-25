Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $528.98. 11,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.61 and its 200 day moving average is $513.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

