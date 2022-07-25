Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 438,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,158,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.