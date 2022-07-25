Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Down 0.1 %
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
