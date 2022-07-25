Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.64. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,796. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $210.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

