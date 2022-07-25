Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

