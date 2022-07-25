Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 7,324 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $265,641.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, David Mountcastle sold 3,429 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $120,015.00.

On Monday, July 18th, David Mountcastle sold 25,015 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $852,010.90.

On Thursday, July 7th, David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08.

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $592,474.40.

On Tuesday, June 28th, David Mountcastle sold 32 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $960.00.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRVA. Guggenheim began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Privia Health Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

