Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Stock Price Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.95.

In related news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 30,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,277,055.11. In related news, Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$125,300. Also, Director Arun Menawat Dr. acquired 30,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,277,055.11. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,016 shares of company stock worth $330,610 over the last ninety days.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

