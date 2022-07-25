PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Raised by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in PTC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PTC by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $111.18 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,771. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

