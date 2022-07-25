QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $79,141.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017001 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031832 BTC.
About QLC Chain
QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
QLC Chain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
