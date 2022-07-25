Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.19.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,354. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

