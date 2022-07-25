QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $90,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.95. 107,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,774,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

