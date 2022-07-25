QuarkChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $62.68 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

