Rally (RLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $126.06 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Rally has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $126.06 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031895 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,176,306 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

