Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 6.1%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.70. 3,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 922,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $521.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. Analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at $78,873,198.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $3,408,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,873,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 101,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,474,652.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,353,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 493,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

