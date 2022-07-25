Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches One Day Volume of $33,555.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $276,499.24 and approximately $33,555.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,924.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.25 or 0.06970492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00257629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00113078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00666396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00571643 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005789 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars.

