Raymond James Begins Coverage on Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.93. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,474 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 181,329 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

