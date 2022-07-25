Raze Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63,479.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Raze Network has a market cap of $840,270.58 and approximately $63,479.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031866 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.