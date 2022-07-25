Raze Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63,479.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Raze Network has a market cap of $840,270.58 and approximately $63,479.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017476 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031866 BTC.
About Raze Network
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
