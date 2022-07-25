RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RICK stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

