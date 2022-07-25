Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Republic Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after buying an additional 119,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

