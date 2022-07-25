Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prudential (PRU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prudential (LON: PRU):

7/20/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,665 ($19.90) to GBX 1,500 ($17.93). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,590 ($19.01) to GBX 1,450 ($17.33). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,600 ($19.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/17/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,590 ($19.01) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/27/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,685 ($20.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LON:PRU traded down GBX 16.70 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 985.80 ($11.78). 1,518,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,002.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,081.70. The company has a market cap of £27.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,408.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 881 ($10.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,566 ($18.72).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

