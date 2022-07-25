Reviewing Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -25.92% -28.57% -19.15% iRhythm Technologies -36.43% -34.55% -20.96%

Risk and Volatility

Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 1 1 8 0 2.70

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Treace Medical Concepts and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.59%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $146.18, suggesting a potential downside of 0.73%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and iRhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 9.55 -$20.55 million ($0.50) -32.64 iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 13.59 -$101.36 million ($4.21) -34.98

Treace Medical Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Treace Medical Concepts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats iRhythm Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

