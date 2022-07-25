Reviewing VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) & Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Golden Path Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -58.21% -100.86% -47.72% Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.70%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 1.01 -$19.68 million ($0.76) -1.38 Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Golden Path Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Path Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIQ Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VIQ Solutions and Golden Path Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.95%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Summary

Golden Path Acquisition beats VIQ Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Golden Path Acquisition

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

