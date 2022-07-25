Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $26.17

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.17, but opened at $27.07. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 2 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $526.97 million, a P/E ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 387.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $102,960.07. Following the sale, the president now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,974.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.