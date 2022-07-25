Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $34,407.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00057843 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

