Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $62.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

