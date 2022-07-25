Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 495,251 shares.The stock last traded at $69.12 and had previously closed at $69.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

