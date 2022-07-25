Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FREL opened at $28.18 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

