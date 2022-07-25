Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IWM opened at $179.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

