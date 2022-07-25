Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. CL King boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Down 6.8 %

RHI opened at $77.05 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.