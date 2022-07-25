Robert W. Baird Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.5 %

BBWI opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.