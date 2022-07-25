Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Price Performance

RCKY stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.78. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.