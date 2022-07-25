Roland Chai Sells 2,832 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nasdaq Price Performance
Nasdaq stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.36. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Nasdaq’s stock is going to split on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 26th.
Nasdaq Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.