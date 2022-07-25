Roland Chai Sells 2,832 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.36. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq’s stock is going to split on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.