Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.46-$13.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.42-$3.46 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ROP opened at $410.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.64. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $490.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

