Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Lowered to $500.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $545.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.13.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $410.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.64 and a 200-day moving average of $436.64. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

