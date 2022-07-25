Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 86,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Vistra by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.
In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.30. 25,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,595. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 87.65%.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
