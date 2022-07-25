Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $16.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.77. 6,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

