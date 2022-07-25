Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.03. 23,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,578. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

