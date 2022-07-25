Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 120,298 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 857,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,805,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,766,000 after acquiring an additional 371,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,118,000 after acquiring an additional 189,888 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 246,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 78.16%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.