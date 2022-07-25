Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $41,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

NYSE CB traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.72. 27,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,131. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $164.13 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

