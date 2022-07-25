Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.10. 27,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,448. The company has a market cap of $334.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.92 and its 200 day moving average is $348.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

