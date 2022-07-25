Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 791,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,983,934. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

