Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.75.

RGLD stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.16. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

